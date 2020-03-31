Rusty's Morning Forecast - Morning showers and clouds followed by sunshine and warmth

We have cloudy skies around the area this morning with a few showers west of the metro. Those showers and the clouds will fade pretty quickly during the morning hours leaving us with quite a bit of sunshine for the afternoon.

That afternoon sunshine will allow us to warm into the upper 60s today. There is a small chance of an isolated thundershower south of the metro this afternoon but they'll be few and far between and will fade with the setting sun.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s along with a strong south wind. Gusts to 30-35 mph are likely in the afternoon.

I'm still tracking our chance of rain through day Thursday changing to a wintry mix Thursday night and Friday morning as colder air moves in. I expect impacts to be limited due to warm road temps, air temps near 32 and fewer cars on the roads. We'll clear out and reach the mid 40s by Friday afternoon.