Rusty's Morning Forecast - Morning showers, afternoon storms and a little warmth

We're starting the day with quite a few clouds in the area. From those clouds, are few showers are possible before 9am. There may be an isolated storm as well but those will likely be limited.

Skies will clear some by late morning allowing us to heat up into the lower 80s this afternoon. That will be just enough heat to fire up a few isolated storms after 3pm. Those will move from northwest to southeast through the area. Isolated wind gusts and some hail would be possible from any of those but for the most part heavy downpours will be the main threat. Those will fade with the setting sun and we'll have a calm night.

Tuesday and Wednesday's weather appears to be very comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with sunshine and lower humidity. That will be replaced by more warmth and humidity by the end of the week including rain and storm chances returning as well.