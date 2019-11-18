Rusty's Morning Forecast - Morning shower then afternoon warmth

Watch for a few showers moving through the area this morning. They'll be rather spotty and very light if you see any at all. Then the clouds are set to decrease in the afternoon and mild air will move in. Highs in the lower 60s are likely from the river to the west. Likely cooler 50s on the Iowa side as it takes just a bit longer for the clouds to exit.

Mostly clear and mild weather stick with us tonight as temps likely stay above freezing all night. Lows fall into the mid 30s.

We'll rebound to near 60 once again Tuesday this time with quite a bit of sunshine. Hard to beat a stretch of November weather with temps 10-15 degrees above average.

The mild weather will last into Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s likely. That is before the clouds increase and bring some rain into the picture Wednesday evening. Soaking rains up to one inch are possible overnight but they'll likely move out very early Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay warm enough to stay all rain in the metro but a little light snow could mix in to the north around Norfolk and Wayne.

Colder air will move in afterward meaning highs will likely be near 40 degrees the rest of the week.