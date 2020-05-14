Rusty's Morning Forecast - Morning rain and fog then some afternoon warmth

Some thunderstorms are moving through areas south of the metro to start the day and a few could make it as far north as the metro. Otherwise we'll be dealing with thick fog in quite a few areas to start.

The storms should fade pretty quickly this morning and the fog will dissipate heading towards the 9am hour. That will allow us to warm a bit more this afternoon and reach the lower 70s. We could see a few more showers and storms develop southeast of the metro after 3pm this afternoon into the evening hours. Those would move east pretty quickly and leave us with a quiet night.

Some fog is possible heading into Friday morning and we'll have to burn that off before we'll warm into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected otherwise.

Saturday brings our next chance of rain to the area in the morning and afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the 60s due to that. Sunday will likely be the drier and warmer of the two days this weekend.