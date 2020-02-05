Rusty's Morning Forecast - Morning clouds giving way to some late day clearing

Thick clouds are what we'll start the day with once again. There is some snow showing up on the radar this morning south of the metro but most of it is evaporating before it reaches the ground. That will be the case most of the morning aside from a few flurries that are able to float around. Clouds will clear just a bit late this afternoon.

It will be a little warmer this afternoon with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds will be much calmer too at 3-7 mph.

Warmer air moves in Thursday along with more sunshine. We'll start the day Thursday with sunshine before a few clouds roll in late in the day. Highs will make it to the upper 30s because of that.

There is a slight chance of a little more light snow Friday morning but little to no accumulation is expected from that. Clouds will roll back in otherwise and that will keep highs in the lower 30s.

Warmer highs in the 40s are still expected this weekend but it won't be nearly as nice as it was last weekend unfortunately.