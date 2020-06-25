Rusty's Morning Forecast - Morning T-Showers followed by heat and humidity

A few showers and storms are on the map this morning. Those could bring a few downpours to the area as they move through before 9am. Afterward, heat and humidity are the story the rest of the day. Highs will reach the lower 90s with south gusts up to 25 mph possible.

A few more showers and storms are possible after midnight tonight as a complex of storms moves east and fades. Those could linger into Friday morning but I again don't expect very many on the map. Highs will then get a chance to warm to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. There could be a few more strong to severe storms develop southeast of the metro after 6pm but they'll likely exit the area pretty quickly and leave us with a quiet evening.

Saturday and Sunday will mostly be dry, warm and humid but there are a few showers and storms possible very early and again late Sunday.