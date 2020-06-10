Rusty's Morning Forecast - Morning T-Showers followed by cooler, less humid air

Scattered showers and storms are still moving through the area early this morning but those are forecast to move east steadily. Most rain will be done by 9am. Clouds will exit very quickly after that leaving us with sunny skies the rest of the day.

After a windy night, those strong winds will continue to decrease this morning. Gusts to 35 mph are still likely this afternoon as cooler and less humid air continues to move in. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 70s easily making this the coolest day of June thus far.

Quiet weather with a warming trend will be with us the rest of the week. Highs in the mid 80s are likely Thursday and we'll jump into the upper 80s Friday. Both days will have plenty of sunshine. Highs in the lower 80s are then likely over the weekend.