Rusty's Morning Forecast - Morning T-Showers followed by a humid day

A few morning showers and storms are moving through the area but these will likely not become severe. These will be spotty and hopefully you are able to have one pass over for a little rain. Otherwise a warm and humid morning will turn into a warm and humid afternoon. Highs climb to near 90 even with a cold front moving through.

That front will try to be the spark for more storms very late this afternoon into the evening. It is expected to be southeast of the metro by the time it tries to sparks storms, likely around 6pm. Nebraska City, Shenandoah and Tecumseh would likely be about as far north as any storms would develop then they would move southeast as they strengthen and possibly become severe. That should leave a quiet evening and overnight for much of the area but the progress of that front will be watched closely today.

Saturday highs behind the front are still expected to be in the upper 80s and humidity levels will be rather muggy. Sunday's highs in the lower 90s will make that humidity more noticeable. Stay cool this weekend.