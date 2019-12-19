Rusty's Morning Forecast - More warmth and melting the rest of the week!

It will be chilly this morning and each and every morning during this great stretch of warmer weather. We'll start with sunshine today but high clouds will move in gradually during the day. We'll still make it well into the 40s even with the clouds. SSE winds may gust to near 20 mph at times as well.

The clouds that build in today will stick around tonight and start to move out Friday morning. That leaves us with another great afternoon in the 40s Friday.

Highs in the 50s will move in just in time for the weekend. Saturday is likely to top out very close to 50 but Sunday will be even warmer in the mid 50s. That will be a good 20 degrees warmer than average!

Mild continues into Christmas Eve before some rain chance enter the picture that evening. Showers are possible overnight into Christmas morning but it will likely stay warm enough to just be a chilly rain. We'll continue to keep you updated on that system around Christmas Day but as of now I don't expect any major travel issues.