Rusty's Morning Forecast - More summer heat as we look for the next rain chance

It will be humid to start the day and that humidity will make for yet another toasty summer day. Highs will reach the lower 90s this afternoon along with south wind gusts to near 30 mph.

Yet another warm night is on the way with lows in the lower 70s heading into Wednesday morning. Another hot and humid summer day is in store Wednesday as well with highs again in the 90s. South winds will gust to 35 mph making another blustery day.

Thursday is the day when we start to see some change. Highs will still reach the 90s but there is a chance of storms after 4pm into the evening hours thanks to an approaching cold front. Some sporadic downpours will be the biggest benefit from these storms and the severe threat is likely to be rather low.

More storm chances exist Friday, Saturday and Sunday signalling a pattern change in our area. I don't expect any day to be a washout but hopefully each will bring some beneficial rains for the area.