Rusty's Morning Forecast - More mild air, watching a snow chance to end the week

Mostly sunny skies will be what we get to enjoy the majority of the day as more January warmth is in store. We'll jump into the upper 40s after a very mild start near 30 degrees. Today's high will be a good 15 degrees above average. As southwest winds become northwest later this afternoon, we could have some gusts to near 25 mph at times.

Wednesday will be a little cooler thanks to a cold front that drops through the area later tonight. That means the afternoon will be cooler in the 30s Wednesday. We should still make it to around 40 degrees for a high as winds become southeast by the afternoon and try to send the warm air our direction. Those gusts should top our near 35 mph at times. It is possible that the high could happen after sunset as well.

Warmer air is then set to return Thursday as some milder air moves in off the Pacific Ocean. That will send our highs into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in many locations!

Friday brings our next chance of snow. That is currently at 40% and would be in the afternoon into the early evening. Right now, amounts appear to be fairly light and we are on the north edge of it. I am concerned that dry air will chip away at accumulations in our area so I'll keep an eye on it. This is our next potential for a First Alert Day.