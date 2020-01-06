Rusty's Morning Forecast - More mild air on the way this week

Mostly cloudy skies will control our weather today but we'll still be able to warm. Highs will reach the lower 40s as south winds become west at 5-15 by the afternoon. Don't be too surprised if you see a few flurries this morning or a few sprinkles as we warm a bit this afternoon. Nothing will be heavy enough to have much of an impact but they could be noticeable.

More sunshine is expected Tuesday and that will result in a warmer high in the mid 40s. That's well above the average high of 33 degrees for this time of year.

A few more clouds will move in Wednesday behind a weak front. That will set our high temps back a bit but they are still expected to be above average near 40 degrees. It will be a little breezy as well with southeast winds gusting to near 30 mph at times.

Colder air that is closer to average is likely by the end of the week.