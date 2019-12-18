Rusty's Morning Forecast - More mild air moving in the rest of the week

It will be another chilly start as you head out the door but sunshine will get a chance to warm us again. Highs today will jump to near 40 degrees again this afternoon, very similar to yesterday.

Clouds increase overnight which will help keep temps a little warmer than the last couple of nights. We'll dip into the lower 20s by Thursday morning. Those high clouds will likely be tough to shake much of the day Thursday but we'll be able to warm into the mid 40s regardless.

More of the same mild air is likely Friday with another day in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s are on the way Saturday and Sunday. Highs could easily be 20 degrees above out average high of 34 by Sunday afternoon.

The mild air is expected to stay into the early part of next week. We'll stay dry leading up to Christmas with the only threat of any precipitation being some rain potential on Christmas Day itself.