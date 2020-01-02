Rusty's Morning Forecast - More mild January air right into the weekend

We'll start the day with mostly sunny skies but clouds are expected build in during the afternoon. We'll be able to warm into the mid 40s this afternoon before the clouds thicken up too much. A little bit of a northwest wind at 5-15 mph will be with us today too. Overall this mild trend looks to continue for a while.

Friday will be a bit of a setback to the warmth with highs in the upper 30s. That's still above our average high of 33 degrees though. There could be a few flurries in the morning but the clouds producing those will exit during the afternoon. Northwest winds will gust to near 30 mph at times in the afternoon Friday as well.

Temperatures will get a chance to warm again Saturday under the mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 40s are likely. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 40s along with a brisk northwest wind.