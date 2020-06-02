Rusty's Morning Forecast - More heat and humidity build in Tuesday

After highs well into the 90s on Monday, we are forecast to heat up even more today. Highs will jump into the mid 90s by late afternoon along with a southwest breeze gusting to near 30 mph. Humidity will make those mid 90s feel like close to 100 at times this afternoon too.

Areas to the northwest around Norfolk and Wayne have the potential to see an isolated severe storm after 6pm this evening. While large hail, strong wind and a tornado are possible, that threat is rather low and the threat will diminish as the evening progresses. The greater severe threat is farther north into Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota with any storm tonight.

We'll keep a small chance of a storm in overnight but most of us will stay dry. Then we're set for another warm day with a high near 90 Wednesday. A few more storms are possible late Wednesday but those will likely best mostly west and southwest of our area.

Expect another run at 90 degrees Thursday with quite a bit of sunshine helping us warm. There is a 40% chance of storms in the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday and a couple of those could be severe. Strong wind would be the main threat from those with isolated large hail a risk also. The greatest threat resides west of the metro as of now. Stay tuned for the latest on Thursday as this is the greatest severe threat in our area.