Rusty's Morning Forecast - More great December weather again today

It is yet another nice morning with temperatures starting in the lower 30s. We'll be able to warm quite a bit again today, likely jumping into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Highs this warm are about 15 degrees above average. Average highs are in the upper 30s this time of year.

We should be able to get another afternoon in the 50s Thursday before north winds kick in and start to cool us off by the evening. North winds could gust to near 30 mph by Thursday evening and overnight as cold air moves in.

The colder air Friday means highs in the upper 30s, roughly where we should warm to this time of year. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely along with the colder air as well.

We'll rebound back into the 50s for the weekend though. A very nice jump in temps into the lower and mid 50s is expected for both days of the weekend.