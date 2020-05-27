Rusty's Morning Forecast - More gray skies with mist & drizzle. Sunshine returns soon!

Clouds will be locked in place over most of the area again today with mist and drizzle passing through as well. That will keep highs in the upper 60s over the vast majority of the area but some spots to the northwest of the metro could hit the 70s with a little clearing possible.

Overnight we'll likely see a few showers move through but nothing widespread. By Thursday morning we'll have showers and a few storms on the map but they'll likely be south and southeast of the metro and drifting southeast through the day. As they move out, the clouds will clear some too leaving us with some sunshine to round out the day! That will allow highs to reach the upper 70s to round out the day!

More sunshine and 70s are likely Friday making it the best day of the week by far! Rain and a few storms will enter the forecast again Saturday morning and will likely be tough to shake the majority of the weekend.