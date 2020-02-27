Rusty's Morning Forecast - More clouds today with a chance of precipitation tonight.

Clear skies are likely briefly this morning but clouds are expected to move in and stick with us today. Even with that, we'll still warm into the mid 40s this afternoon. Any light showers will likely stay west of the metro today.

Tonight, a few showers or snow showers are possible. They'll move through from northwest to southeast and be rather sparse. A few pockets of light accumulation are possible overnight but most will see very little impact from this. A few snow showers are still possible by Friday morning as well. Overnight lows will likely dip to near 30 degrees.

Once the lingering morning light snow showers move out, clouds will slowly follow suit the rest of Friday. That will allow us to warm into the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s should be widespread Saturday before we cool into the upper 50s Sunday. All in all, it will be a great weekend!