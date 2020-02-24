Rusty's Morning Forecast - More clouds today before some snow Tuesday

A fairly mild start to the week is on the way today. Temperatures that start in the 30s will warm into the 40s this afternoon, even with the mostly cloudy skies. With average highs in the lower 40s this time of year, yet another above average day is on the way.

Clouds will fill in more and more tonight leading into what will likely be some snow showers during the day Tuesday. There is a 60% chance of on and off snow showers during the entire day Tuesday. Snow rates are likely to be rather slow and the snow showers will be sporadic. That will make it tough for it to accumulate in much of the area. There could be some isolated spots that go above one inch to the south and southwest of the metro but most of us will see less than one inch of snow. High temps near 32 will lead to some melting as well. North winds are likely to gust to 35 mph later in the day Tuesday as well.

Behind that round of snow will be another round of midweek cold air with highs in the 30s through at least Thursday, possibly Friday. Warmth is expected to return for the weekend though!