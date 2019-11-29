Rusty's Morning Forecast - Mist, drizzle and rain make for a soggy Friday

Temperatures will be very close to 32 degrees through about 8am this morning. That is important as this very light mist and drizzle continues to fall. Watch for some slick spots in the metro but most roads will likely be just wet. The highest likelihood for slick spots will be north of the metro where temps will be a couple degrees colder for a few hours longer.

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm through the 30s all day eliminating the threat of any slick roads very quickly. During the afternoon, scattered showers will begin to move through with mist and drizzle still likely between any rain. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph may gust to 20 mph at times making and already chilly day even worse. Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will move through into the evening but are likely to wrap up before 3am tonight.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with some sunshine and warmth. Highs should be able to jump into the lower 50s by the afternoon. SSW winds will gust to 35 mph as well. By Saturday evening some light rain and snow showers will drop in from the northwest and continue on and off overnight. I expect much of that to melt after it falls but some light accumulation will be possible by Sunday morning as the temps fall. Strong northwest winds overnight will cause some blowing snow at times as well, especially north of the metro.

That threat of light snow and flurries will continue Sunday too with again minimal accumulations for most of us. Strong northwest winds gusting to near 50 mph will try to blow around any of that light snow too. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s quickly by Sunday morning and stay there most of the day.

Next week looks to be cooler and milder so we should get a fair amount of melting done.