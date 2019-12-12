Rusty's Morning Forecast - Mild weather to end the week

Cloudy and mild conditions will greet you heading out the door today. We spent most of the night warming so temperatures are in the mid 30s to start the day.

Even with that mild start, it won't be incredibly warm by the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s will still feel pretty good by December standards. south wind at 10-15 mph will become northwest by the afternoon. More sunshine is likely during the afternoon than we'll see in the morning.

Clouds will increase again tonight with lows only falling into the upper 20s. That morning low just below freezing will be crucial to start Friday. There is a 30% chance of a light wintry mix to start Friday but I don't expect any major or widespread impacts from that. A few slick spots are possible though so we'll have to be vigilant. Luckily temperatures will warm above 32 pretty quickly Friday morning on our way to 47 for the afternoon high.

That will be the end of the mild air though as cold air plunges in for the weekend. Highs in the 20s are likely both Saturday and Sunday.