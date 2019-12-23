Rusty's Morning Forecast - Mild weather right in Christmas Day!

This incredibly mild December air is expected to stick with us right into the Christmas holiday.

We'll see quite a few high clouds today but we'll still be able to warm quite a bit. Highs in the lower 50s today could easily be much warmer if it weren't for the clouds. Overall, it will still be a great day with a SSE wind at 5-15 mph.

The mild air and the clouds are expected Christmas Eve as well with highs near 50 degrees. South winds will continue to send that warm air our direction.

There is still a small chance of a little light wintry mix in the morning hours on Christmas Day but that should impact Santa's or your travel. Most of it should be rain if you see anything at all. Then the warmth will still be there for the afternoon. Highs keep trending warmer and warmer. We have 51 degrees in the forecast for Christmas Day as of now but that could trend warmer. The record high is 57 on Christmas Day.

Even when we do cool down after Christmas, we'll still be about 10 degrees above average.