Rusty's Morning Forecast - Mild today before the snow and chill return Friday!

We are in store for quite a nice January day today. Temperatures that start near 40 this morning will make a run at 50 degrees early this afternoon. We'll likely fall just short of that in the metro but areas south should have no problem. South winds will become northwest as a weak front moves through but they'll only be in the 10-20 mph range.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our First Alert Day Friday. It is a First Alert Day due to the threat of light snow in the afternoon hours. While totals likely stay below 1" in the metro, it could be just enough to impact the evening commute. Luckily it will be a quick moving system and should move out early in the evening. Some isolated totals up to 2" are possible south of the metro but they should be fairly isolated. North winds could gust as high as 35 mph as the snow is falling as well.

Behind this system, colder air moves in and will stick with us through the weekend. It will seem cold but it will be a lot closer to our average high in the lower 30s. There is another chance of light snow Sunday that we'll have to keep our eye on. Right now, it appears even lighter than the snow moving through Friday.