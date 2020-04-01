Rusty's Morning Forecast - Mild and breezy before a surge of colder air

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected the vast majority of the day today as we get a chance to warm quite a bit. Highs will reach the mid 70s with a south wind that gusts to near 35 mph late in the afternoon. Breezy south winds will be noticeable most of the day though.

South winds will likely be brisk during the day Thursday ahead of a cold front Thursday afternoon. That will bring with it some increasing clouds Thursday that lead to a 60% chance of spotty showers during the afternoon and evening hours but nothing is likely to be very heavy. Highs will get a chance to reach the lower 60s before that front moves in.

Overnight into Friday morning will see enough cold air move in that some of the rain will change over to a wintry mix, especially northwest of the metro. The good news is that road temps are very warm and should help mitigate any widespread impacts in the morning hours. The morning wintry mix will give way to some afternoon clearing and warming, enough so that any winter precip will melt very quickly.

Warmer highs in the 50s are likely Saturday after a cold morning in the 20s.