Rusty's Morning Forecast - Mild air in place before the First Alert Day Friday

Today will be a little cooler thanks to a cold front that moved in to round out the day Tuesday. Behind it, highs today will struggle to warm but should still get close to 40 degrees. That may happen twice today too. Once near 3-4pm and again closer to midnight as warmer air surges in heading into Thursday. Also, southeast winds at 15-25 mph will gust to near 35 mph at times this afternoon. That will add a bit more of a chill to the air as well.

Even though a cold front will roll through again Thursday morning, mild air will still be in place the majority of the day. Highs will make a run at 50 degrees in the afternoon but likely fall just short. Enjoy it because we're set to fall back to normal January weather starting Friday.

Friday is a First Alert Day with the potential for some afternoon light snow. While I expect an inch or less in the metro and for areas south of I-80, some spots south of I-80 could get close to 2" but they'll be isolated. North winds gust to 35 mph as well. That combined with any light snow could lead to some issues for the evening commute that prompted me to issue the First Alert Day. This has trended drier since yesterday so we'll see if that trend continues with future model runs today.

It will be colder behind this for sure with temps falling through the 20s during the day. Many highs in the 20s and 30s are in the forecast after this point as well.