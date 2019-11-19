Rusty's Morning Forecast - Mild air in place before some soaking rain

We have a great Tuesday on the way with plenty of sunshine and mild air in place. Highs will shoot into the upper 50s with a light WNW wind. There won't be any spotty showers moving through either. Mild air stays with us overnight as temps only dip to near 40 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be the last of the mild days. Clouds are forecast to increase through the day leading to some rain later in the evening. We'll still be able to warm to near 60 mph. Chances for rain should hold off until 6pm and continue through the overnight. Some thunder and lightning is possible as well. SSE winds will gust to near 30 mph Wednesday as well.

Any rain is forecast to move out before 6am Thursday with cold and windy conditions set to move in behind it. Temps will hover in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees the majority of the day. Highs near 40 are likely again Friday before we start to warm over the weekend.

