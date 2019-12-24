Rusty's Morning Forecast - Mild Christmas Eve heading into possibly a record breaking Christmas

We are starting on a mild note with temps already above freezing. Considering our afternoon high averages about 33 this time of year, we have quite a nice start to what will likely be a mild day. Highs today warm to near 50 degrees with a bit of a south breeze. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely so sunshine will be filtered.

Christmas day has the potential to be a record breaker! Right now we have a forecast high of 56 for Christmas Day, just one degree shy of the record of 57 set back in 1946. Some areas south of the metro could hit 60 degrees! There is a small chance of a shower to start Christmas but I don't expect those to be much of an issue.

Cooler air does move in for the end of the week but the highs near 40 degrees will still be much warmer than the average of 33 degrees. There is a weekend storm system to watch for but right now it appears to be mostly a rain maker. Keep an eye on the forecast if you do plan to travel.