Rusty's Morning Forecast - Light snow moves through the area today

We're expecting a chilly day across the area with steady temps in the mid and upper 20s most of the day. Clouds will make it tough to warm today.

There will be some light to moderate snow to the north of the metro during the morning hours today. Due to the earlier start, that is where the heaviest snow totals will be from this system. As the snow drops south this afternoon, it will gradually fade a bit and have less of an impact. Earliest snow in the metro and along I-80 would likely be around 3pm as it moves south.

While up to 1 inch is possible in the metro and surrounding area, most places likely end up with less than a half inch of very slowly accumulating snow. I expect impacts to the evening commute to be minimal but isolated slick spots are possible. The last of the light snow will exit before 10pm with clearing skies likely thereafter.

It will be a cold start to Thursday with lows in the single digits. Highs will reach the lower 30s by the afternoon with sunshine. 40s are likely Friday and 50s are expected Saturday making for a nice warming trend.