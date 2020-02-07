Rusty's Morning Forecast - Light snow lingerings but cold and wind the bigger story Friday

Strong northwest winds to 30 mph this morning will send one more batch of flurries and light snow through our area early this morning. Little to no additional accumulation is expected but it could drop the visibility for a bit. Those winds will back off a bit this afternoon but the skies are expected to stay mostly cloudy.

Once we drop into the 20s very quickly this morning, we'll stay there the rest of the day. Wind chills will be in the teens all day as well. Definitely a cold end to the work week.

After a cold start to Saturday in the teens, we'll rebound nicely with the sunshine expected. Highs will go into the lower 40s.

Sunday's high in the upper 30s likely happens in the morning hours before falling off in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a little wintry mix in the morning hours north of the metro too before northwest winds kick in and gust to near 40 mph in the afternoon.

Next week will start with highs in the 40s!