Rusty's Morning Forecast - Light mix & rain possible today as we warm a bit more

Temperatures will start off much warmer today in the 20s and get a chance to warm into the 30s above freezing. That's important because we have some precipitation moving into the area later this morning.

There is a 60% chance of a little light mix this morning. It will arrive after 6am north of the city where there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place until 11am this morning. That is where a little light icing is possible along with some light snow. Watch for slick spots around Wayne, Onawa, Denison and Carroll.

Farther south towards I-80 and the metro we'll wait until 9am for the earliest wintry mix to try to move through. It will be much lighter if you see any in the metro. Temps will warm above freezing after 11am and stay there the rest of the day eliminating any worries about frozen precip and slick spots. Shower chances will stick with us through the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the upper 30s expected. Then more seasonal air returns starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. That means highs near 50 degrees for most of us.