Rusty's Morning Forecast - Less wind and more warmth today!

Sunny skies will be story yet again today but we won't have the strong northwest wind from yesterday. That sunshine will allow us to warm into the lower 60s this afternoon making for a great Wednesday in March.

We'll only fall into the upper 30s for a low heading into Thursday morning. That mild start won't translate into a warmer afternoon because a cold front will barrel through early in the morning. Highs will reach the mid 50s Thursday but we'll have strong northwest winds gusting to 45 mph by the afternoon. With dry grass and very little rainfall recently, that wind will elevate the grass fire danger all day.

Friday is likely to be in the mid 50s as well but with much less wind. That will be the cool day heading into the weekend.

Highs near 70 are likely both Saturday and Sunday thanks to a strong south wind gusting to near 40 mph all weekend. That will elevate the fire danger yet again on an otherwise great weekend.