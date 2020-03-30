Rusty's Morning Forecast - Increasing clouds lead to some rain chances tonight

It's a bit chilly to start the day today but temps in the 30s are actually close to where they should be. We'll be able to warm very quickly this morning once the sun gets above the horizon. Even with the gradually increasing clouds, we'll still be able to reach the upper 60s for an afternoon high.

Those clouds will try to produce a few showers in the evening and overnight hours. Chances are at 30% and most of those showers will likely be west of the metro. A few of those showers could possibly linger into the morning hours Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid 60s as the clouds gradually thin out. It should be a very enjoyable day. Wednesday will be a little breezy out of the south but that will send highs back to the upper 60s in the afternoon.