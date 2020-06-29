Rusty's Morning Forecast - Hot, humid and hazy with reduced air quality

High temps will approach 90 this afternoon along with that intense humidity that we felt yesterday. Dew points are likely to be in the lower 70s making that high near 90 feel as hot as 100 at times this afternoon. Southeast wind gusts to 30 mph will reinforce that humidity and also keep that thin layer of Saharan dust in our area. That combo will also reduce the air quality in our area yet again today.

Another warm and humid night is on the way with lows in the upper 70s expected.

We'll heat up to near 90 again Tuesday with the same feel in the air and the same air quality. The difference is the threat of storms moving in after 10pm Tuesday night that should help chase out some of the Saharan dust. There is a small threat of severe weather from those storms but that likely stays northwest of the metro at this point.

It won't cool off much at all behind those storms as highs are expected to be near 90 the rest of the week. The 4th of July holiday weekend looks hot, humid and dry!