Rusty's Morning Forecast - Hot & windy but some beneficial rain is possible soon

Mostly sunny skies, heat, humidity and wind will be the story yet again Wednesday as we continue our abnormally warm stretch of weather. South gusts to 35 mph are likely today as we reach a high in the lower 90s.

A slow moving cold front coming through the area Thursday will be what break this stretch of hot weather. It will bring rain and storm chances as early as noon to the area Thursday but most will likely hold off until after 4pm after we've warmed to near 90 degrees once more. Those rain and storm chances will linger in the area through the evening into the overnight due to the slow movement of the front.

The severe potential is likely to be low with any storms Thursday. Some strong wind gusts would be the main threat. Of more significance would be the potential for some 1 to 3 inch rainfall amounts due to the slow moving nature of the storms. Some of the rain likely lingering into the very early morning hours Friday too.