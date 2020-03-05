Rusty's Morning Forecast - High fire danger today due to strong wind and dry conditions

Strong northwest winds will be the main issue today leading to an increased fire danger. Dry air, dry grass and strong wind will make it tough to contain any fires that do get started. Be very mindful of anything that could cause a spark and start a fire today.

Otherwise, we will be cooler today with highs in the mid 50s That northwest wind will make it feel cooler as well. Abundant sunshine is in store as well.

The wind is expected to back off Friday making the highs in the mid 50s feel better than today. South winds at 10-20 mph will be much lighter.

Saturday and Sunday are poised to be the warmest days of this young spring season. Highs near 70 with strong south winds will be with us both day before some rain and a few storms are possible Sunday night.