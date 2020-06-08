Rusty's Morning Forecast - Heat & humidity today before Tuesday's First Alert Day

Sunny skies will take our already warm start in the upper 70s and turn them into 90s for our afternoon high. That will be the 8th consecutive day in the 90s to start June. South wind gusts to 35 mph will make for a hot, humid and windy day.

Tuesday is expected to end our stretch of 90s but still be warm enough to fire off some storms. Tuesday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms with hail and wind are possible. A tornado is possible as well. After the storms pass by to the east, VERY strong northwest winds will move in for the overnight hours. Gusts to 60 mph are possible overnight into very early Wednesday! That could easily lead to tree damage and power outages overnight.

Those strong winds will quickly fade Wednesday morning and the clouds will move out. That will leave us with a cooler and less humid day with highs in the 70s. Highs in the 80s are likely the rest of the week as we stay dry through the weekend.