Rusty's Morning Forecast - Heat & humidity before a cold front and some rain

Our streak of 90s and very warm June weather will continue for one more day as we climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon. It will be breezy and humid while that happens.

That is all before a cold front moves through this evening. Storms are possible as early as 4pm in the area but those will likely be northwest of the metro. The front moves through the metro between 5 and 7pm bringing with it increasing storm chances. Storms will then continue on and off through the evening as the front continues to drop south through the area. Overall the severe threat is low with an isolated wind gust being the main threat. Beneficial rains are possible and that is some good news. While not everyone will get this much, some 1-3" rainfall totals are possible from these slow moving storms.

Rain and storms will continue into the overnight but they'll gradually shift south and out of the area. A few showers are possible Friday morning too but most of those will likely be south of I-80. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 70s.

More rain and storms are possible Saturday morning and again Sunday evening with several dry hours between those rounds. Highs in the 70s are expected Saturday but we'll rebound into the mid 80s Sunday.