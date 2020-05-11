Rusty's Morning Forecast - Frosty morning on a very chilly May day

Temps are in the 30s this morning leading to frost around the area. Portions of Western Iowa have the best chance to freeze this morning as pockets of clearing allow temps to drop to near 32. The rest of us should stay warmer than 32 but frost is still possible before 8am.

Mostly cloudy skies then take over and limit our warming today. Highs in the lower 50s will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than average. Those clouds will be tough to shake tonight but will keep temps in the 40s for lows. Clouds again rule the day Tuesday helping to keep highs in the 50s once more.

Wednesday has showers in the forecast during the day but is also a First Alert Day due to the severe threat that night. Overnight storms that develop have the potential to produce large hail in the area when they move through. Also, heavy rain potential exists for very isolated areas as the storms slowly move. This is what we'll be watching towards the middle of the week.