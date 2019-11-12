Rusty's Morning Forecast - Frigid start to a cold day

Temperatures in the single digits in the metro are in the single digits below zero north of the metro over thicker snow cover. The entire area will struggle to warm all day long. At least the sun will be shining.

Temps climb close to 30 degrees this afternoon as a south wind tries to drag in warmer air. It will gust to near 30 mph at times and keep our wind chills in the teens at their warmest.

There is a 40% chance of a little wintry mix after 9am Wednesday that will change to a little light rain as temperatures warm during the day. The best odds for precipitation are north and northeast of the metro with this system though. Watch for a little better chance of wintry precip around Tekamah, Denison, Harlan & Carroll.

Afternoon highs stay above freezing the rest of the week and get back near average by the end of the week.