Rusty's Morning Forecast - Frigid cold before a First Alert Day Wednesday

Another cold morning near zero is what will greet you heading out the door today. Wind chills as cold as -25 are possible in Western Iowa when the light winds kick up a bit. Overnight winds won't be all too strong today but any breathe of wind will drop the wind chills very easily. There is the possibility of a few flurries this morning but nothing significant is expected.

Highs will reach the upper single digits this afternoon after the clouds clear but wind chills will still be below zero most of the day. Another cold night is on the way tonight with lows in the -5 to 0 range by Tuesday morning. Temperatures are forecast to steadily warm all day Tuesday, reaching the mid 20s by 6pm. We'll continue to warm to near 30 by midnight.

Our next round of snow will move in after 10 pm Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning. Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to this threat. It will likely be a wet snow that has some rain that tries to mix in. Most of it will be snow and accumulation of 1-3" is likely from this round. South wind gusts to 30 mph are likely too. Stick with us for updates on this system as it moves through.