Rusty's Morning Forecast - Fog to start then sunshine wins out

Dense fog is out there early on this Tuesday morning. It is the worst near and east of the river. It will gradually move east this morning leaving clear skies and sunshine behind. Temperatures are well below freezing so where the fog is the thickest there could be slick spots as it tries to accrue.

Sunshine wins out pretty quickly today sending temps into the upper 30s by the afternoon. That will start the melting process and lead to a much nicer day.

More sunshine will be with us Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s once again. Highs in the 40s are likely Thursday & Friday and will likely finish off most of the snow. A few more clouds and a south breeze will be in place Thursday but it will still be a mild day.

Highs near 50 are in store this weekend and to start next week leading up to Christmas.