Rusty's Morning Forecast - Fog & a wintry mix to start Friday

Patchy fog is in the area to start off your Friday. This is important because temps are in the 20s. If the fog does become dense in areas, there could be isolated slick spots on the roads if that moisture were to freezing. There are also a few areas of light wintry mix moving through. These are expected before 10am and could cause a few slick spots as well.

Temperatures are likely to warm above 32 during the 10am hour ending any risk of icing issues. Then the sun makes it's way out this afternoon allowing us to warm into the 40s.

Clouds will increase again this evening ahead of a powerful cold front that is set to move through overnight. That will cause northwest winds to gust to 35 mph overnight and temps will fall quickly. We'll start in the teens Saturday morning and that cold air will struggle to warm all weekend. Highs in the 20s are likely both Saturday and Sunday.

Snow is possible Sunday evening and overnight, especially south of I-80. Stay up to date on the latest with this forecast during the weekend. It could have an impact to your Monday morning.