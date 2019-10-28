Rusty's Morning Forecast - First Alert Day with snow possible later tonight

Today is a First Alert Day as light snow is possible later tonight. Clouds will increase all day leading to some light snow after 6pm. All accumulations will be very light if you see snow at all. Some of us likely stay entirely dry as snow showers will be scattered. Any light snow moves out before midnight then the clouds will slowly clear.

It will be chilly to start Tuesday with lows in the 20s but mostly cloudy skies will make it tough to warm. Highs near 40 degrees are likely with limited sunshine. It will be dry though.

Wednesday is another First Alert Day due to another round of light snow that is set to move through. Accumulations will be very light once again with totals up to 2" possible south of the metro. Most will stay well short of that. Highs will reach the mid 30s so it will be cold all day.

Any light snow is out by early Halloween making for a chilly but dry night for the trick or treaters. Highs near 40 area likely but it will be in the 30s for all the candy collecting.