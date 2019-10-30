Rusty's Morning Forecast - First Alert Day with snow moving through during morning and afternoon

Snow showers will build in early this morning with light snow moving through all morning long. It will gradually move out of the area this afternoon resulting in up to 1.5 inches in accumulation in the area. Impacts to the roads are possible and visibility could drop at times due to the north wind at 10-20 mph. Temps won't move much either with us stuck in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees most of the day.

Clouds will decrease overnight leading to a chilly one for all. Lows drop into the lower 20s by early Halloween morning but there could be a couple places that hit the upper teens. Plenty of sunshine all day though allows us to warm into the lower 40s by the afternoon. Temps will drop into the 30s while the kids are out gathering candy!

Warmer days are on the way heading into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s likely.