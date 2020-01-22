Rusty's Morning Forecast - First Alert Day with snow and slick roads

Light snow with slow accumulation is expected to continue the rest of the morning. Some snow will melt as it falls, some will melt on the ground and some rain will mix in by late morning too. That will impact totals some but I still expect 1-3" of accumulation. The 3" amounts will likely be sparse. Air temps range from 32 to 35 most of the day as well.

Snow and mixed precip will end by mid afternoon and we'll stay cloudy into the evening and overnight. We'll likely stay dry most of the night as well.

Some more light snow is likely on Thursday and that is why it is a First Alert Day as well. An additional 1 to 2 inches of light snow and slow accumulation is likely during the morning and afternoon Thursday. Impacts to both the morning and evening drive are possible. Stay up to date on this next round of snow as it moves in.