Rusty's Morning Forecast - First Alert Day with severe storm potential overnight

Today is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe weather overnight. Before we get there though, we have a cloudy and cool day once again. Spotty light afternoon showers will move through with a little drizzle possible as well. Overall, we'll generally see less than a tenth of an inch from any day time rain. Temps will struggle to warm as we stay in the 50s all day.

Tonight as a warm front lifts in from the south we'll have the potential for storm development after midnight. The greatest likelihood for those storms will be south of I-80 with large hail and heavy rain being the main threat. An isolated strong wind gust is possible too. Rain totals in the 1-2" range are possible from the strongest of the storms but I expect those totals to be isolated.

Any rain will exit very early Thursday leaving us with clearing skies and warmer air returning. Much more May-like weather is on the way for the rest of the week into the weekend.