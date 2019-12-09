Rusty's Morning Forecast - First Alert Day this morning as a strong cold front moves through.

Today is a First Alert Day due to a very strong cold front moving through this morning. It will send temps falling and bring with it a brief round of what could be heavy snow.

That round of snow will be brief, likely between 7 and 9am, but could cause slick roads and low visibility as it moves through. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible from this front with sunshine likely pretty quickly thereafter. Be very careful on the roads this morning while that snow is falling as the strong winds will be blowing it around.

That strong cold front will cause temps to drop into the teens by mid morning too. Wind chills in the lower single digits will be with us as well thanks to winds gusting to near 45 mph at times. Temperatures will struggle to warm this afternoon, likely only making it into the lower 20s as the winds stay strong.

It will stay cold through the middle of the week before temperatures get a chance to rebound into the 40s to end the week.