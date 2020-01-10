Rusty's Morning Forecast - First Alert Day due to snow, wind and cold today

The morning will start dry with chilly temps in the 20s as we watch the clouds build in. Those clouds will lead to snow this afternoon and has prompted us to issue a First Alert Day.

Snow is possible as early as noon in the metro but most will likely still be south of the metro and crossing the Kansas boarding by there. It will continue to spread north and northeast through the afternoon bringing accumulating snow to a good portion of our area. There will likely be impacts to the evening drive home as well. 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely in the metro before it wraps up near 8pm. Heavier amounts of 3 to 6 inches and some light icing are likely south of the metro. Add north wind gusts to 35 mph as the snow is falling and we are likely to have difficult driving conditions late this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are likely to be in the 20s most of the day but will fall off pretty quickly this evening thanks to the north wind. Wind chills likely dip below zero overnight as air temps fall into the lower teens by the end of the day.

Colder highs in the 20s are likely this weekend with another chance of light snow Sunday.