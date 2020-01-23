Rusty's Morning Forecast - First Alert Day due to fog and more snow

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 9am today with visibility below a quarter mile likely at times before then. A light melting mix of snow and rain will be falling as well during this time Watch for isolated slick spots on your morning drive but overall I think it will be an easier morning commute. Watch for residential areas to be the worst.

Temperatures above 32 this morning will slowly start to drop into the late morning and afternoon. That means any light snow later this morning and this afternoon will have an easier time accumulating. 1-2" of light snow is expected in the metro with some slightly heavier totals possible to the west and southwest. Overall it will be a slow accumulating snow but impacts to the evening drive are possible.

The highs will be near 30 both Friday and Saturday but we expect it to be dry and quiet through the weekend.