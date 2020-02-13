Rusty's Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT this morning with the dangerous cold

You'll head out the door to dangerous cold this morning. Air temperatures will start just below zero this morning with very cold wind chills. They'll be as low as -25 degrees in Nebraska and as cold as -35 degrees in Iowa early this morning. Luckily the northwest wind will gradually decrease all day allowing the wind chills to improve. Air temps will reach the teens this afternoon and wind chills will climb above zero at the same time.

It will be another cold night tonight lasting into Friday morning but lows will only fall into the single digits above zero with a much lighter wind tonight. Valentine's Day promises to be much warmer with highs in the mid 30s but strong south winds will gust to 40 mph by the afternoon and evening. Might be a bad hair night for your date night plans.

Saturday and Sunday promise to be much warmer yet. Highs will be in the 40s over the area very easily with some spots trying to reach 50 each day.